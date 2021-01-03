Thore Cash (TCH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,407.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 63.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 194.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $36,458.43 and approximately $30,407.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.56 or 0.00494922 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

