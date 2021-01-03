Thore Cash (TCH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,083.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $28,499.13 and approximately $32,083.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00454765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

