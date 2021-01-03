Thrive Token (THRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $199.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $332,984.59 and approximately $199.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00042449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00301624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00029467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015078 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $682.14 or 0.02065448 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

