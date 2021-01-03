Tidex Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.13 million and $161.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00123225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00172514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.10 or 0.00518722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00267066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048010 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

