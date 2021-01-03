TigerCash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $378,107.87 and $1.35 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00435048 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens.

The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

