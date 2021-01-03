TokenClub (TCT) One Day Volume Tops $430,832.00

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One TokenClub token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, BigONE and FCoin. TokenClub has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $430,832.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00263677 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $686.00 or 0.02035347 BTC.

About TokenClub

TCT is a token. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,992,169 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, FCoin, OKEx, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.