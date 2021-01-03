TOP (TOP) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. TOP has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $184,201.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOP has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One TOP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00124571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00520925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00149486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00265836 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048666 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

