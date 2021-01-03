Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.44 Million

Brokerages expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to announce $42.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.30 million and the highest is $42.58 million. Transcat reported sales of $43.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $168.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.69 million to $169.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $183.10 million, with estimates ranging from $182.89 million to $183.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRNS shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $82,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,031 shares of company stock worth $522,047. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 50.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the second quarter valued at about $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $257.85 million, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.