Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to post $42.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.58 million and the lowest is $42.30 million. Transcat posted sales of $43.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $168.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.69 million to $169.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $183.10 million, with estimates ranging from $182.89 million to $183.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $71,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,743.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,031 shares of company stock worth $522,047 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Transcat by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,296 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57,415 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS opened at $34.68 on Friday. Transcat has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $257.85 million, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.