TRAXIA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $87.00 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One TRAXIA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin and Hotbit. TRAXIA has a market cap of $21,680.53 and approximately $87.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00030963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00125398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00548947 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00145504 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00267471 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00019170 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

