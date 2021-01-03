TrueDeck (TDP) Reaches One Day Volume of $8,260.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $161,316.67 and $8,260.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00028010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00121017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00169423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.02 or 0.00511978 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00263597 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003325 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.