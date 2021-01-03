TrueDeck (TDP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,140.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 48.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 93.1% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $228,627.62 and approximately $9,140.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00123530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00544666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00143309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00265541 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00050135 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

