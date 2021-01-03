U Network (UUU) Price Down 6.6% This Week

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $306,988.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

UUU is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

