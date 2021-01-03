Ultra (UOS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $31.89 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,470.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.09 or 0.01213670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000496 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002788 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008636 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00214570 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.