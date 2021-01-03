Unify (UNIFY) Trading Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Unify has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Unify has a market cap of $53,130.69 and $9,663.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00462691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.