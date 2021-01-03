Universa (UTNP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $57,997.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Universa has a market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $57,997.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Universa has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Universa Profile

UTNP is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

