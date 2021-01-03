Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Universal worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Universal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,748,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Universal by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,075,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UVV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Universal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NYSE:UVV opened at $48.61 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $377.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

