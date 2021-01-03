Universe One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Universe coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. Universe has a market cap of $103,756.16 and $8.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Universe has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 99,148,658 coins and its circulating supply is 87,948,658 coins. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

