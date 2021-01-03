UnlimitedIP Reaches Market Cap of $2.75 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $444,113.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00044026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00304678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00029596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.74 or 0.02100967 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UIP is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

