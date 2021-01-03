UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00004096 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $9.99 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.44 or 0.00488531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.