Uptrennd (1UP) Market Capitalization Reaches $777,509.33

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $777,509.33 and $13,227.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Altilly. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00124829 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 171.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.14 or 0.00780193 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00029384 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000153 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014786 BTC.

Uptrennd Token Profile

Uptrennd Token Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a token. Uptrennd's total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,877,545 tokens. Uptrennd's official website is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

