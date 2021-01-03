USDK (USDK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $241.89 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, USDK has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.48 million and $241.89 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00029043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00123752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00173252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00513752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00273425 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019406 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003330 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

