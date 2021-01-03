USDX [Kava] (USDX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $452,921.00

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $27.51 million and $452,921.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,215.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.56 or 0.01305313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008541 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00224719 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 31,103,879 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

