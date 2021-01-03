USDX [Lighthouse] Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $627,557.34 and $1,245.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,805.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.77 or 0.01270416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002740 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008446 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

