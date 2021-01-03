Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Valeo in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of VLEEY opened at $19.60 on Friday. Valeo has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.