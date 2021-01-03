Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) versus Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Vaso alerts:

This table compares Vaso and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaso 2.19% 40.04% 3.42% Electromed 11.44% 12.39% 11.15%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vaso and Electromed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A Electromed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Electromed has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.91%. Given Electromed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electromed is more favorable than Vaso.

Risk and Volatility

Vaso has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaso and Electromed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaso $75.75 million 0.22 $40,000.00 N/A N/A Electromed $32.47 million 2.60 $4.16 million $0.47 20.87

Electromed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vaso.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Vaso shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electromed beats Vaso on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, and GEHC and third party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment provides Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for physiological signals, such as ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsaion therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease, as well as in-service training support. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.