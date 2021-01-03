Verasity (VRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Verasity has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00124923 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 166.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.78 or 0.00778745 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000529 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00029802 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000150 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

