VeriCoin Trading 19.7% Higher Over Last Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $282,118.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,560.77 or 1.00699161 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016940 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010898 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,348,056 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.