Veritaseum Price Reaches $4.44 on Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and approximately $4,455.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 41.4% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00013312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00041635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00275127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00028724 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $679.36 or 0.02038020 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

