Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Veritiv worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 26.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,575 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 128.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 110,321 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 650.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 128,810 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Veritiv by 38.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,901 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

VRTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other Veritiv news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

