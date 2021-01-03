VideoCoin (VID) Price Hits $0.0590 on Top Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $8.64 million and $138,907.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

