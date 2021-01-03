VIDT Datalink Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.63 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $28.63 million and $2.57 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00271307 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00027056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $664.34 or 0.02035616 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

