Vidulum Price Tops $0.0175 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $125,558.93 and $21,603.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000670 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

