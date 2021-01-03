Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. 140166 started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at $216,156,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 41.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,693,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 18.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,206 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 53.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the period.

Shares of SPCE opened at $23.73 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

