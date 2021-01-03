VisionX Reaches Market Cap of $35,313.63 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, VisionX has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VisionX has a market capitalization of $35,313.63 and $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VisionX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

