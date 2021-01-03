VisionX (VNX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,268.00

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One VisionX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. VisionX has a market cap of $35,313.63 and approximately $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00125449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.52 or 0.00547222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00145536 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00267027 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052374 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

