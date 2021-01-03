Vitae Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $99.07 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $5.09 or 0.00015246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001058 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001752 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00033675 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

