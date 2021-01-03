W Green Pay Price Reaches $0.0034 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 41.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $59,431.70 and approximately $6,368.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One W Green Pay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00029096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00123927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00173496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00516840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00271023 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019418 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003338 BTC.

W Green Pay Token Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 tokens. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.