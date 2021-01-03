Wagerr One Day Trading Volume Reaches $514.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $8.14 million and $514.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 80.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,503,207 coins and its circulating supply is 196,123,593 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

