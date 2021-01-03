WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $56.47 million and approximately $45,021.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005943 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

