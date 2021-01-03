Wing (WING) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Wing token can currently be purchased for about $13.02 or 0.00038751 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00028010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00121017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00169423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.02 or 0.00511978 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00263597 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003325 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,328,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,029 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

