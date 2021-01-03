Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0315 on Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Wings has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $16,800.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00042404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00301779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $680.83 or 0.02056075 BTC.

Wings Profile

WINGS is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

