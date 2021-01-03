Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Wintrust Financial worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 54.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 371,808 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 546.8% in the third quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 63,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042 over the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $61.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.57 million. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

