Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021


Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

WTKWY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $92.52.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Analyst Recommendations for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

