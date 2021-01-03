Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

WTKWY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $92.52.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

