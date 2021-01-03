WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $16.98 million and $1.68 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00272900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $683.89 or 0.02053996 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.