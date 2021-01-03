Wownero 24-Hour Volume Hits $71,260.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wownero has traded 177.9% higher against the dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $71,260.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00029043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00123752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00039380 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00173252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00513752 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00049800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Wownero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

