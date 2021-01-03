Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Up 22% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $32,692.58 or 1.00428748 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.78 billion and approximately $293.92 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017098 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010949 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00041999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017.

Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

