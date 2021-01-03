Wrapped BNB Market Cap Reaches $71.35 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $37.06 or 0.00114142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $71.35 million and approximately $136,205.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00123998 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00173596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.18 or 0.00514868 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00274114 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019427 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,925,126 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.