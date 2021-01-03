WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$119.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Laurentian boosted their price objective on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price objective on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$103.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

TSE WSP opened at C$120.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$13.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$108.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. WSP Global Inc. has a 12-month low of C$59.83 and a 12-month high of C$127.54.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.0399998 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

