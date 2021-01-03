Xaya (CHI) Hits Market Cap of $1.95 Million

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Xaya has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $29,297.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xaya alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,299,817 coins and its circulating supply is 45,157,690 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.